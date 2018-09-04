Police charge 35 people for 850 million tax evasion in ČKD Praha DIZ case

Police have changed another 35 people in a long-running fraud case concerning now bankrupt engineering company ČKD Praha DIZ, a significant player on domestic and international markets until two years ago. In total about 60 people, including the company's former owner, have been charged.
The latest suspects are accused of helping the company evade taxes exceeding 850 million crowns in total, in part by issuing or processing fictitious invoices, or transferring funds offshore. In April, billionaire Petr Speychal, a former ČKD Praha DIZ owner, was charged with tax evasion by anti-corruption police.
Prior to going bankrupt, ČKD Praha DIZ had been embroiled in a legal battle with Prague City Hall over completion of the controversial Blanka Tunnel in the capital, which cost the taxpayers some 43 billion crowns. It was the largest and most expensive project in the history of Prague.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services