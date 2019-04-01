Police bust illegal drug network in Moravia headed by married couple

The Moravian-Silesian Police have taken 21 people into custody following a coordinated drug bust in the region that uncovered 25 marijuana growing rooms, mostly in Ostrava.
A police spokesman said a married couple led the growing and distribution network, which apart from marijuana, also sold cocaine, ecstasy and other illegal drugs.
