Broadcast Archive

Police arrest man suspected of attacking people with an axe

Tom McEnchroe
21-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech police arrested a man who is suspected of carrying out an axe attack in the western Bohemian town of Aš, which left two people seriously injured. The attack took place on Friday morning and one of the victims was a postman, Czech Radio's iRozhlas news site reports. The suspect, who has a criminal record, was arrested after a coordinated police search during the night from Friday to Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 