Police arrest fake hauliers over theft of goods worth CZK 48 million

At the turn of the year the Czech police arrested an international gang of fake hauliers who attempted to make off with at least CZK 48 million in goods. In a posting on the police’s website on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the group had been hired to deliver electronics, tires, beer and other products but had instead driven them to secret stores with a view to selling them later. They did this after taking over established haulage firms.

The five foreigners arrested had been active in a number of ex-communist states. They now face up to 10 years in jail.