Police arrest culprit in bank hold-up

A man holding eight people hostage in a branch of the Unikredit bank in the south Bohemian town of Příbram, was disarmed and detained by a special police squad on Friday. The motive for the crime remains unclear. According to the ctk news agency the man did not want to rob the bank but to attract attention to his personal problems and file charges against someone. All the hostages are safe.
Czech Christmas traditions explained, from Ježíšek to the Golden Pig
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Moravian Christmas – how different is it from that in Bohemia?
“To see this much blood on the street can be dramatic for a lot of people”, says Canadian celebrating Christmas in Czech Republic
New metro line contracts under scrutiny as City Hall changes leadership