Police arrest culprit in bank hold-up

Daniela Lazarová
28-12-2018 updated
A man holding eight people hostage in a branch of the Unikredit bank in the south Bohemian town of Příbram, was disarmed and detained by a special police squad on Friday. The motive for the crime remains unclear. According to the ctk news agency the man did not want to rob the bank but to attract attention to his personal problems and file charges against someone. All the hostages are safe.

 
 
 
 
 
