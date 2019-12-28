Police arrest cocaine kingpin

The police say they have arrested a cocaine kingpin who supplied customers throughout Prague with the drug for years. The 38-year-old suspect has been charged and is in custody. During a raid of his home police confiscated large amounts of the drug and tens of thousands of euros. If convicted he could face between ten and twenty years in prison.
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Prague’s State Opera to reopen after three-year renovation
Prague will have its New Year’s fireworks show, but separate from City Hall’s official video mapping spectacle