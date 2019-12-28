Broadcast Archive

Police arrest cocaine kingpin

Daniela Lazarová
28-12-2019
The police say they have arrested a cocaine kingpin who supplied customers throughout Prague with the drug for years. The 38-year-old suspect has been charged and is in custody. During a raid of his home police confiscated large amounts of the drug and tens of thousands of euros. If convicted he could face between ten and twenty years in prison.

 
 
 
 
 
 
