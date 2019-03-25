Police arrest arsonist responsible for dozens of fires in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
25-03-2019
The police have arrested an arsonist responsible for 31 fires in Prague and its surroundings between mid-January and March of this year.

The twenty-six-year-old admitted to the said fires but the police believe he could be responsible for many more.

A few days before Christmas the young man set alight six cars within the space of twenty minutes in Prague’s Letnany district.

He could face up to three years in prison.

 
 
 
 
