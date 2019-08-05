Police and army most trusted institutions in the country

The police force and the army are the most trusted institutions in the Czech Republic, according to a poll conducted by the STEM agency.

The police force enjoys the trust of 72 percent of Czechs, the highest trust-rate in 22years, while the army has a 75 percent trust rating.

Trust in the police force has steadily grown since the fall of communism when it underwent reform and started projecting a new image.

In 1997 the police had a 25 percent trust rating, last year it was 65 percent. Trust in NATO has also seen a rise and is now at 60 percent.