Police and army most trusted institutions in the country

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The police force and the army are the most trusted institutions in the Czech Republic, according to a poll conducted by the STEM agency.

The police force enjoys the trust of 72 percent of Czechs, the highest trust-rate in 22years, while the army has a 75 percent trust rating.

Trust in the police force has steadily grown since the fall of communism when it underwent reform and started projecting a new image.

In 1997 the police had a 25 percent trust rating, last year it was 65 percent. Trust in NATO has also seen a rise and is now at 60 percent.

Related articles
Ola Rosling, photo: archive of Czech Radio

Star statistician Ola Rosling schools Czechs on democratising data, systematic misconceptions

Swedish statistician Ola Rosling is co-founder of Gapminder, a foundation that aims to chart trends and use data to fight what it calls “devastating…
Mi-24, photo: Grzegorz Polak / CC BY-SA 2.5

Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced

The minority coalition government of embattled Prime Minister Andrej Babiš relies on the support of the Communists, giving the largely…
Photo: European Commission

More than 60 percent of Czechs believe joining EU was right move, survey shows

More than 60 percent of Czechs believe the decision to join the European Union nearly 15 years ago was beneficial to their country,…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30