Poland holds day of mourning for 12 miners killed in Czech mine

Poland has been holding a national day of mourning for the 12 Polish miners who died in a methane explosion at a mine in the Czech town of Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region on Thursday. One other person, a Czech, died in the blast and subsequent fire.

The operators say that values recorded on Sunday suggest that the fire in the ČSM mine has now burned itself out.

Only one of the bodies of the 13 victims have been recovered so far. The location of another four are known but the other eight have yet to be located.