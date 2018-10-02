Poche to leave foreign ministry

The Social Democratic Party’s unsuccessful candidate for foreign minister Miroslav Poche will leave his post at the foreign ministry as soon as a new foreign minister has been appointed, the party’s new nominee for the post, Deputy Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček told journalists on Tuesday.

The announcement came following a meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is to discuss Petříček’s nomination with President Zeman later today.

Poche, whom the president refused to appoint foreign minister on the grounds of his pro-migrant views, has been serving in the post of political secretary at the ministry and chief aide to acting foreign minister, Jan Hamáček.

President Zeman has already signaled that he considers the party’s new nominee for the post of foreign minister acceptable.