PM’s wife resigns from board of Imoba company

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ wife Monika has resigned from the board of Imoba, the company that owns the Stork’s Nest farm and conference centre, over which her husband faces charges of EU subsidy fraud, the daily E15 reported on Monday.Monika Babišova left the board at her own request without giving any reasons.

Prime Minister Babiš is suspected of having manipulated the status of the Stork’s Nest farm in order to gain a 50 million crown EU subsidy for the company which would otherwise have been out of reach.

Although Babiš has denies any wrongdoing, Imoba recently returned the subsidy in full.