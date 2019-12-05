PM’s ANO party still strongly in the lead in public support ratings

The prime minister’s ANO party is still way ahead of political rivals in public support ratings, despite the scandals surrounding its leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

A November survey indicates that the party would win general elections collecting 30.5 percent of the vote.

The centre-right Pirate Party and the Civic Democrats would come second, both with 12.5 percent of the vote, while the Social Democrats, the Communist Party and the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party would each get 7.5 percent.

TOP 09, the Christian Democrats and the Mayors and Independents would only just cross the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house.