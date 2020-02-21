PM will not have to apologize to TI for calling it “corrupt”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will not have to apologize for defamatory comments he made about the Czech branch of Transparency International, the Central Bohemian regional court ruled on Friday.

According to the court the prime minister’s comments did not significantly violate the organization’s rights and Transparency could have publicly reacted to his words. The verdict is not legally binding.

Ever since TI brought to the EU’s attention a possible conflict of interest involving Mr Babiš and EU funds, the Czech PM has repeatedly described the NGO as corrupt.

Babiš’lawyer said the prime minister had made the comment in reference to the organization’s financing, not its activities. Transparency has said it will appeal the verdict.