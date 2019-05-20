PM wants to slash expenditures for EU presidency

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said he wants to slash the projected expenditures for the country’s EU presidency in the second half of 2022 by half. The projected expenditures for the presidency are currently at 2. 7 billion crowns, which the prime minister says he considers unnecessarily high.
In an interview for the daily Hospodářské noviny Babis said that in his view the cost of the presidency should not exceed 1.3 billion crowns, roughly 50 million euros. In 2020 the government is expected to spend 178 million crowns in preparatory works.
