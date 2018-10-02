PM wants more action from state firm on lithium mining

The state enterprise Diamo should become actively involved in a project to mine lithium at Cínovec in Northern Bohemia, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday. He made the statement in response to reports on Monday that the Australian firm European Metals Holdings had acquired permission from the Czech authorities to begin 13 test drills, an important step in ascertaining the viability of the project.

Mr. Babiš said he would meet the ministers of the environment and industry and trade to discuss the matter. He said Diamo would have to be forced to be more active as it had done nothing to date.

The Czech state had signed a memorandum with European Metals Holdings on exploiting the mine but that was abrogated by Mr. Babiš’s government.