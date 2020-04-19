PM wants investigation after Zeman’s chancellor admits unauthorised pig killing

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has called on the hygiene authorities to investigate after the chancellor of President Miloš Zeman, Vratislava Mynář, said he had held an unauthorised pig killing at his restaurant on Friday, Blesk reported. Mr. Babiš said mass events were barred and this appeared to be a breach of Ministry of Health decrees.
Mr. Mynář said it had been necessary to kill the pig and that only six people had attended, adding that those present, including the local mayor, had undergone rapid tests for Covid-19. Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula told Blesk such tests were not reliable.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery