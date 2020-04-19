PM wants investigation after Zeman’s chancellor admits unauthorised pig killing

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has called on the hygiene authorities to investigate after the chancellor of President Miloš Zeman, Vratislava Mynář, said he had held an unauthorised pig killing at his restaurant on Friday, Blesk reported. Mr. Babiš said mass events were barred and this appeared to be a breach of Ministry of Health decrees.

Mr. Mynář said it had been necessary to kill the pig and that only six people had attended, adding that those present, including the local mayor, had undergone rapid tests for Covid-19. Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula told Blesk such tests were not reliable.