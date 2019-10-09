PM urges people to not attend Gott memorial event amid fears of overcrowding

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says people should consider honouring singer Karel Gott in other ways than by attending a public memorial event on Friday, the day before his private funeral. The public will be able to pay their respects to the singer, who died last week aged 80, at Prague’s Žofín Palace. The venue say they can handle up to 50,000 visitors but there have been reports that up to 300,000 are planning to attend.
On Friday Prague will also be hosting a football game between the Czech Republic and England, while the second day of the annual Signal festival of light will also be bringing large crowds to the city centre.
