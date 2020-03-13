Broadcast Archive

PM urges Czechs to stop panic buying

Daniela Lazarová
13-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech prime minister has urged the public to remain calm and stop panic buying in the face of the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš made the appeal on Twitter following a meeting on Thursday with representatives of the country’s biggest retail stores who assured him they would not run out of stock.

Shoppers took supermarkets by storm after the government declared a state of emergency on Thursday, buying vast amounts of non-perishable food products.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 