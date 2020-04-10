PM urges Czechs to stay home during Easter

In a Thursday evening address to the nation Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš urged his fellow Czech citizens not to take the coronavirus threat lightly during Easter and respect the ongoing quarantine rules as well as refrain from going outside too much. He also said contact with older family members should be avoided.

Easter could be a holiday of hope of better things to come, he said, if the people hold on to their discipline. The coming four days will be crucial in the fight against COVID-19, according to the prime minister.

His words were echoed by Interior Minister Jan Hamáček who tweeted that infection rates were low because people were staying at home and that things could take a turn for the worse if the population wavers from its discipline.