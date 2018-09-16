PM under fire over refusal to take in Syrian orphans

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has come under fire on the domestic scene for refusing to take in a group of 50 Syrian orphans. Babiš told the daily Právo he saw no reason why the country should help Syrian orphans when it had orphans of its own to look after.

He said the Czech Republic was showing sufficient solidarity with the countries of migrant origin by sending them money, doctors and experts.

Acting foreign minister Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats countered that a country of 10 million could surely be able to cope with 50 Syrian orphans.

Opposition politicians from TOP 09, the Christian Democratic Party and Mayors and Independents said the prime minister’s statement was shameful and inhumane.