PM to take no action against minister over data prices comment

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he will not take action against the minister of industry and trade, Marta Nováková, over comments she made about mobile data prices. The minister, who was appointed by Mr. Babiš’s ANO party, attracted a lot of criticism for suggesting that data was relatively expensive in the Czech Republic because not enough people were availing of the service, which operators had invested a lot of money in.

Mr. Babiš said Ms. Nováková had expressed herself poorly and that everybody made an unfortunate comment sometimes.