PM to propose state funeral for singer Gott

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says he will propose a state funeral at Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral for singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80. Mr. Babiš told reporters that he would put the idea to the cabinet, adding that such a tribute would be appropriate in view of the late star’s eminence. The minister of culture, Lubomír Zaorálek, is also set to propose a state funeral for Karel Gott, having consulted the matter with the singer’s family.

The star passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.