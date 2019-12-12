PM to defend nuclear energy at EU summit in Brussels

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is attending an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday focused on plans to combat global warming. European heads of state are set to debate ways for the 28-nation bloc to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Mr Babiš said ahead of the summit that the Czech Republic was also committed to carbon neutrality, but it won’t be able to reach it without nuclear energy and called on Brussels not to exclude nuclear energy from its sustainable finance classification scheme.

He also pointed out the "astronomical costs" of a conversion to carbon neutrality, evaluating them at 26 billion euros. EU leaders will also discuss their long-term budget plans, economic developments and Britain’s departure from the European Union.