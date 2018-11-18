PM: the suspicions surrounding me are based on lies

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Radio that the people who called for his demise had fallen for "a thousand-times-repeated lies about his alleged role as an agent of the communist secret police, claims of EU subsidy fraud and an abduction that never happened“. The prime minister responded to Czech Radio’s question by SMS.

Andrej Babiš is expected to address the most recent suspicions that have emerged in an interview for commercial TV NOVA on Sunday evening.