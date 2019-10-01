PM still pushing for government quarter in Letnany district

Building a government quarter in Letnany would save taxpayers 378 million crowns annually which the government is now paying in rent for buildings in the city centre, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at the start of a conference on administrative buildings currently underway in Prague.

Talks between the government and Prague City Hall on building a government quarter in Prague’s Letnany district are deadlocked over the conditions under which city hall would be prepared to make the premises available.

City Hall wants the government to finish constructing the outer ring-road around Prague, to finance the inner ring-road and build a hospital.

The prime minister is in favour of getting a private investor to finance the inner ring-road and says Prague needs a trauma-centre more than it needs a hospital.