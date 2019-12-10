PM: Sound of sirens across country will honour the memory of Ostrava hospital shooting victims next Tuesday

Next Tuesday, a week after the tragic shootings at the University Hospital in Ostrava, sirens across the country will hoot for a short period at mid-day, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the press on Tuesday. He said that the remembrance act will be similar to that which took place after the shooting in Uherský Brod in 2015.

This Tuesday morning, construction engineer Ctirad V. killed six people and injured a further three before taking his own life, using an illegally owned handgun. It is the second most deadly shooting in modern Czech history, only preceded by the murder of eight people in Uherský Brod, where eight people were shot in a restaurant before the gunman turned the weapon on himself.