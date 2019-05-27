PM says Social Democrats’ election debacle will not impact coalition government

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš from the ANO Party which won the elections to the European Parliament with 21.18 percent of the vote, told reporters on Monday that the Social Democrats debacle in the European elections would have no influence on the work of the coalition government.
He said he considered his party’s victory a great success in view of the fact that it had been the target of an intense and vulgar smear campaign from the media and political rivals.
The prime minister refused to comment on the Social Democrats's poor showing in the European elections
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments