PM says Social Democrats’ election debacle will not impact coalition government

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš from the ANO Party which won the elections to the European Parliament with 21.18 percent of the vote, told reporters on Monday that the Social Democrats debacle in the European elections would have no influence on the work of the coalition government.

He said he considered his party’s victory a great success in view of the fact that it had been the target of an intense and vulgar smear campaign from the media and political rivals.

The prime minister refused to comment on the Social Democrats's poor showing in the European elections