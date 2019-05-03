PM says country should be able to send out special unit within hours

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wants to push through a change of legislation which would allow the rapid deployment of the country’s special forces in allied foreign missions without the approval of Parliament.

The prime minister made the announcement shortly after visiting one of the country’s special units in Prostějov, saying a situation could arise where it would be necessary to send out a special unit within hours or even undertake a secret mission. He said that in such cases approval from the government’s National Security Council should be enough.

The idea was sharply rejected both by the prime minister’s partner in coalition, the Social Democrats, and the Communist Party which supports the minority government.