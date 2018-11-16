PM rules out stepping down over latest scandal

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who has come under pressure to resign over his sons allegations that he had been forcibly detained in Crimea to prevent him testifying in the Storks Nest affair in which his father faces charges of EU fraud, has said he will never step down of his own accord.

At a press briefing in Prague on Friday, the prime minister said the affair was an orchestrated slander campaign intended to drive him out of politics. He blamed the country’s public media for allegedly “spearheading the campaign“ and asked that they let investigators and the judiciary do their job.

The embattled prime minister also thanked President Zeman and Senator Jiří Čunek for standing up for him at this difficult hour.