PM requests appointment of new culture minister

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with the Social Democratic Party’s nominee for culture minister, Lubomír Zaorálek, on Thursday evening to discuss his priorities in office.

The prime minister said later he had no problem with the nomination and had sent an official request to the president regarding his appointment.

President Zeman earlier indicated he also approved of the choice and his spokesman said the appointment would take place on Tuesday.

The nomination has brought to an end a drawn-out crisis which threatened to topple the coalition government.