PM: Reopening of shops and services could be speeded up

The planned reopening of shops and services in the Czech Republic could be speeded up if the epidemiological situation in the country allows, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television on Wednesday.

The prime minister said the government would decide on whether this would be possible after getting the latest COVID 19 data from the Health Ministry on Thursday.

If the results are good, the phased-out reopening process could be shortened by a fortnight enabling all shops and services to open by May 25.

The government has been under pressure from the opposition and entrepreneurs to loosen the restrictions faster in order to minimize the losses.