PM rejects call for dismissal of health minister

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has rejected a call from the governors of the Vysočina and Pardubice regions for the dismissal of Health Minister Adam Vojtěch for mishandling the distribution of facemasks, respirators and protective gear to the regions.

Prime Minister Babiš said this was no time for a change-of-guard at the Health Ministry. He said the lack of protective gear was a serious problem and the government was doing its utmost to secure a sufficient amount for everyone.

The prime minister also dismissed as fake news a report on social networks that the government was preparing a total ban on leaving the house which would come into effect at midnight on Sunday or when the number of coronavirus cases reaches 1,000.

The audio was posted by a young woman and the police is reportedly investigating the matter as scaremongering.