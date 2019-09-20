PM refuses to speculate about the possibility of renewed investigation

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has refused to speculate about whether he would accept President Zeman’s gesture to halt his possible prosecution if Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman were to invalidate the decision of the Prague State Attorney’s Office.

If he were to accept such a solution it would mean that he himself would have to countersign the president’s order.

Besieged by journalists over the matter, Mr. Babiš said he was sorry the president had spoken as he did since it had sparked a storm of criticism based on mere speculation. “No crime was committed and I am confident I will not be charged,” he said.