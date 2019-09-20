PM refuses to speculate about the possibility of renewed investigation

Daniela Lazarová
20-09-2019
Send by email
Print

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has refused to speculate about whether he would accept President Zeman’s gesture to halt his possible prosecution if Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman were to invalidate the decision of the Prague State Attorney’s Office.

If he were to accept such a solution it would mean that he himself would have to countersign the president’s order.

Besieged by journalists over the matter, Mr. Babiš said he was sorry the president had spoken as he did since it had sparked a storm of criticism based on mere speculation. “No crime was committed and I am confident I will not be charged,” he said.

Related articles
Miloš Zeman, photo: Michaela Danelová / Czech Radio

President Zeman pledges to halt prosecution of PM Babiš over Stork’s Nest ‘if necessary’

President Miloš Zeman has said he would halt a criminal investigation into the so-called Stork’s Nest case that has dogged Prime Minister…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

PM says AI is “major opportunity” for Czech industry

The Czech Academy of Sciences hosted a two day SOLAIR conference focused on ethics in the field of artificial intelligence last week.…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Fraud investigation into case involving Czech prime minister halted

Chief Prague State Attorney Martin Erazim has halted a four-year-long investigation into suspected EU fraud by the country's prime…
More
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 