PM refuses to meet with anti-government demonstrators

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has rejected an appeal from coalition Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček for him to meet with representatives of the association Million Moments for Democracy which has been organizing anti-Babis protests around the country.
Mr. Babiš said there was no reason to hold such a meeting since the people demonstrating against him in the streets were not interested in hearing his arguments.
The last demonstration against the prime minister on Prague’s Wenceslas Square attracted over 100,000 people.
