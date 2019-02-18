PM presents innovation strategy for next decade

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Monday outlined his government’s innovation strategy for coming decade. Speaking at a conference at Liechtenstein Palace in Prague, the prime minister said the main goal was for the country to move towards final products and creating greater added value, which would benefit employees, companies and the state. He said his ambition was to see the Czech Republic in the first European league of innovative countries.

The opposition has criticized the prime minister for failing to support this trend in the past. In 2018 the Czech Republic dropped out of the list of 25 most innovative countries.