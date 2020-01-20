PM makes call for financial donations to help orphans in Syria

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is no longer counting on building a centre for orphans in Syria and has announced his intention to send money instead.

The prime minister said he would respond to an appeal for financial aid from the local authorities by sending half a million crowns from his personal account and said he hoped others would follow his example.

The prime minister has long defended his government’s decision not to admit orphan migrants to the Czech Republic by arguing that the country is doing a great deal to help migrants in their home countries.

He earlier stated his intention to build a centre for orphans in Syria, but now said that according to more recent findings finances to organizations helping migrants were needed much more.