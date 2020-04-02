PM: Life could be back to normal in June

Life in the Czech Republic could return to normal at the end of May or in June, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the daily Blesk.

He said the coronavirus epidemic was likely to peak at the end of April when the country would have between 10,000 and 15,000 infected.

The prime minister said the Central Crisis Staff was doing everything in its power to keep the epidemic under control and phase it out, saying the data available so far gave him reason to hope this might be possible.

He said the first easing of restrictions could be made after Easter, and appealed on the public for discipline over the Easter holidays.