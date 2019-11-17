PM lays flowers at Velvet Revolution memorial amid loud disagreement from onlookers

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš laid down flowers at the Velvet Revolution memorial on Prague's Národní třída on Sunday morning. The act was acompanied by loud whistling and verbal disagreement from onlookers. Flowers have also been laid down by other leading politicians including Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová, Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib and Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček.

The move by the prime minister was not expected. Earlier in the week he had announced that he would give his speech related to the anniversary at the opening of a special exhibition at the National Museum. His public tributes to anniversaries connected with resistance to Communist rule have been repeatedly met with scorn from onlookers in the past years, who highlight the fact that he had been listed as an agent of the Secret Police in Slovak archives.