PM insists he has fully adhered to Czech conflict of interest law

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš insists that he has fully adhered to the country’s conflict of interest law, by placing the multi-billion crown conglomerate he owns into trust funds.

The prime minister made the statement on Czech Television in reaction to an EC audit into the matter which has now arrived in Prague.

Its content remains confidential and the prime minister said he had no means of affecting that.

Transparency International and opposition politicians have called for the audit to be made public.

The EC’s preliminary audit concluded that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest and the Czech Republic may subsequently have to return some 450 million crowns in EU subsidies paid to the Agrofert business conglomerate.