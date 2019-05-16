PM holds talks on dual-quality of food with multi-national food retailers

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with representatives of Nestlé, Unilever and other multi-national food retailers to discuss the issue of dual food quality on Thursday morning. According to the Czech News Agency, there is information that these retailers make it impossible for Czech traders to purchase better-quality food made for West European markets. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Babiš said that this allegation was dismissed by the retailers, who stated that differences in their product composition were a consequence of the specific tastes customers have in each country.

The issue of dual-quality revolves around allegations that food companies are supplying lower quality versions of the same product for markets located in Central and Eastern Europe, as opposed to Western markets.