PM: Growth of pensions will continue regardless of economic situation

The growth of pensions will continue regardless of the economic situation of the country and in 2021 the average monthly pension should reach 15,000 crowns, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in a debate on commercial TV Prima on Sunday.

He also rejected claims that the Czech pension is in danger of collapsing in view of the retirement of people from particularly high birth rate years in the near future.

According to Mr. Babiš, this decline will be replaced by higher social contributions from rising wages.

The cabinet is to debate a proposed pension reform on Tuesday.