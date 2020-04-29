PM: government wants to enable restrictions without state of emergency

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said the government is planning to approve an amendment to the law on public health which would give the Health Ministry increased powers in times of crisis.
The prime minister said that the law was tailored to enable the government to maintain certain restrictions taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus even after the state of emergency in the country ends.
The proposed amendment to the law will be presented to the lower house next week, to be debated in a state of legislative emergency.
The lower house on Tuesday extended the state of emergency in the country until May 17.
