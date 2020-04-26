PM: Government lacks support in lower-house to prolong state of emergency

There is not enough support in the Chamber of Deputies to vote in favour of the government's intention to prolong the current state of emergency until May 25, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Czech Television on Sunday. If the motion were not to pass, the prime minister said it would mean an end to the current precaution measures enacted over the past month and a half.

A state of emergency is currently enacted in the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to run out on April 30. However, earlier this week the government agreed to propose it be extended until May 25.