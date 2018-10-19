PM goes back on plan to introduce government ethics code

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has gone back on a plan to introduce a government code of ethics, iRozhlas.cz reported on Friday. The ANO leader told a number of news outlets in the summer that his cabinet would introduce rules on the conduct of government members.

However, the Ministry of Justice has now abandoned the job of drafting a code of ethics for the government and will instead introduce a bill on lobbying.

Mr. Babiš says his ministers don’t require rules “on paper somewhere”. The government is open and transparent and already has values, he told Czech Radio.