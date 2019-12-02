PM: EC audit not final

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš insists that the EC audit into his alleged conflict of interest which arrived in the Czech Republic on Friday is not final. The prime minister argues that the Czech Republic now has two months to table its reservations to the document. The audit, which has been sent to the Ministry for Regional Development, remains confidential.

However, according to the weekly Respect, which cites two independent sources, the EC’s final audit states that the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest both under Czech and EU law and the Czech Republic may subsequently have to return some 450 million crowns in EU subsidies paid to his Agrofert business conglomerate.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš insists that he has fully adhered to the country’s conflict of interest law, by placing the multi-billion crown conglomerate he owns into trust funds.