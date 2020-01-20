PM dismisses transport minister for overpriced tender

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has announced his decision to dismiss Transport Minister Vladimír Kremlík over an overpriced tender to operate a new online system of motorway vignette sales.
The prime minister said the 400 million crown contract awarded to Asseco Central Europe had been badly organised and put together. He said the matter had not been consulted with him and the transport minister had refused to accept the blame and abrogate the tender.
Mr. Babiš said he would put Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček in charge of the transport ministry portfolio. According to Czech Television President Zeman has accepted the prime minister’s decision.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
“The only solution is political” – Organisers of major anti-government protests in Czechia announce plans for the future