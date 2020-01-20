PM dismisses transport minister for overpriced tender

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has announced his decision to dismiss Transport Minister Vladimír Kremlík over an overpriced tender to operate a new online system of motorway vignette sales.

The prime minister said the 400 million crown contract awarded to Asseco Central Europe had been badly organised and put together. He said the matter had not been consulted with him and the transport minister had refused to accept the blame and abrogate the tender.

Mr. Babiš said he would put Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček in charge of the transport ministry portfolio. According to Czech Television President Zeman has accepted the prime minister’s decision.