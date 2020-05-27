PM discusses opening up of borders and immunity passport with counterparts

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš spoke via videoconference with his counterparts from several European countries which have “successfully managed the coronavirus” on Wednesday, according to Mr Babiš’s Twitter account. The discussion included the questions of opening up borders and implementing smart quarantine measures.

During the conference, which included the leaders of Austria, Greece, Denmark and Norway, Mr Babiš also spoke about the eRouska app, which informs users whether they have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. He also presented the idea of creating an “immunity passport”, an international prevention system which would be based on data sharing.

This was the third of such videoconference meetings, with the first having taken place in April.