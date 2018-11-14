PM confirms Czech non-participation in UN migration treaty

The Czech government has, as anticipated, refused to participate in the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš confirmed this on Wednesday morning, a week after he and the foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said Prague would not sign up to the treaty, which is due to be approved in the middle of next month.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying Czech priorities, such as differentiating between legal and illegal migrants, had not been included in the document.