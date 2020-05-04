PM: Children’s summer camps could start in July

Children’s summer camps, currently banned due to the coronavirus epidemic, could take start in July, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television on Sunday. He said the situation should be clear by the end of May.

From May 11, social, sporting and cultural events of up to 100 people will be permitted. Epidemiologist Rastislav Maďar, head of the working group on quarantine measures, said larger summer camps may have to be divided into smaller units. About a quarter million children take part in summer camps each year.