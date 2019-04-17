PM calls for regions and individuals to take co-responsibility for effective water management

The Czech prime minister has called on regional and local administrations to do more for effective water management and not wait for instructions from the government.
Speaking at a conference on water management in Prague, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the government approved measures against drought were complex and long-term, but that local administrations and individuals must take co-responsibility in fighting water-shortage, which had become an increasingly pressing problem in recent years.
