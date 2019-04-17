PM calls for regions and individuals to take co-responsibility for effective water management

Daniela Lazarová
17-04-2019
The Czech prime minister has called on regional and local administrations to do more for effective water management and not wait for instructions from the government.

Speaking at a conference on water management in Prague, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the government approved measures against drought were complex and long-term, but that local administrations and individuals must take co-responsibility in fighting water-shortage, which had become an increasingly pressing problem in recent years.

